Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bryan Adams blames ‘bat eating’ wet markets for putting world on hold

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:51 IST
COVID-19: Bryan Adams blames ‘bat eating’ wet markets for putting world on hold
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / bryanadams

Singer Bryan Adams shared an expletive-loaded rant on Instagram blaming wet market vendors for coronavirus pandemic, which led many on social to call the singer out for being racist. Lamenting the cancellation of his concerts in the UK's Royal Albert Hall due to the lockdown, the 60-year-old singer said "some f****** bat eating" people are responsible for bringing the whole world to a grinding halt. "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f****** bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b*******, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a fucking lot' is going vegan," Adams wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself playing his 1983 hit "Cuts Like a Knife" on a guitar. The novel virus originated in China's Wuhan in December, and some early reports suggested that wet markets in the city were the original source of coronavirus. However, there is no confirmation about the link between COVID-19 and the Wuhan wet markets.

After WHO declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, artistes across the globe had to cancel their music concerts, film productions were called off and most of the movies ready for release were pushed to a later date. Adams said he hopes to get on the road soon. "To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It's been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon," he said. The musician's comments drew criticism on social media, with many calling it a racist attack. "Goes to remove any Bryan Adams songs from my library," one user posted on Twitter. Another tweet read, "OK, so look: if you do not understand why Bryan Adams' tweet was super f****** racist, I can't help you. You are part of the problem."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan in no rush to make call on England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB will not rush into a decision about their upcoming tour of England amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said. England is scheduled to host the South Asian side for three tests from ...

RPF ready for resumption of passenger train services, says DG Arun Kumar

The Railway Protection Force RPF is ready with all security measures for helping those who are travelling on the passenger trains from Tuesday onwards. RPFs Director-General DG, Arun Kumar, speaking exclusively to ANI said that the force is...

Over $62 million in tax refunds paid to businesses

Millions of dollars in cash support has begun flowing to businesses through the largest tax refund package in modern New Zealand history.Revenue Minister Stuart Nash says the first week of operation of the 3 billion loss carry-back scheme h...

SC seeks CBI response on bail plea of UP politician D P Yadav

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, convicted and serving life sentence in a murder case of a lawmaker. Yadav, currently lodged in Dehrudun jail, has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020