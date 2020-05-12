Left Menu
Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar to be auctioned

12-05-2020
Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s guitar that he played during the band’s "MTV Unplugged" performance is set to be auctioned, with a starting estimate of USD 1 million. The 1959 Martin D-18E featured in the group’s performance in November 1993, five months before Cobain’s death at the age of 27.

` According to Rolling Stone, the guitar is the headline item for the Music Icons event to be hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills in June. “This important guitar has earned its rightful place in Rock 'N' Roll history as the instrument played by one of rock's most influential musicians and icons in one of the greatest and most memorable live performances of all time," said Darren Julien, President of Julien's Auctions.

The guitar comes with the original hard-shell case decorated by Cobain with a flyer from punk rock band Poison Idea’s 1990 album ‘Feel the Darkness’. The guitar was previously owned by Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who reportedly gave it up during an acrimonious divorce from her former husband, musician Isaiah Silva.

The auction will also feature a Fender Strat used by Cobain during the 1994 ‘In Utero’ tour and the silver lame shirt he wore in the band’s “Heart-Shaped Box” video. Last year, Julien’s Auctions sold the cardigan Cobain wore during the “Unplugged” performance for USD 334,000.

