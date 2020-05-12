Left Menu
B-town celebs express gratitude to 'angels in disguise' on International Nurses Day

As the world is paying tribute to the relentless warriors -- nurses who are working relentlessly amid the coronavirus crisis, B-town celebrities have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to them via their social media handles.

12-05-2020
As the world is paying tribute to the relentless warriors -- nurses who are working relentlessly amid the coronavirus crisis, B-town celebrities have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to them via their social media handles. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez extended a big thank you to all the nurses on Instagram and shared a picture of a nurse along with a stethoscope, and a globe.

Along with the picture, the 'Kick' star penned a note that read, "A big big thank you for all that you do [?].....Your caring hands are nursing the world to health and I hope the care and kindness that you provide comes back to warm your hearts !" Shraddha Kapoor shared a thankful note for the nurses on Instagram. She posted the picture of a nurse with wings and wrote, " priy nrso - aapkaa saahs, nisvaarth sevaa aur dRddh' nishcy, prernnaadaayk hai / aapke yogdaano aur blidaan ke jjbe ko, dil se slaam / iNttrnaishnl nrs dde pr aap sbhii kaa dil se abhinNdn / Big RESPECT, for the sincerity towards your service. Big SALUTE, for your selfless toil in these challenging times. Big THANK YOU, for the sacrifices you make for our safety. You are, our Angels in disguise.Happy #InternationalNursesDay."

Expressing gratitude to the relentless warriors, actor Nushrat Bharucha took to Twitter and expressed her emotions for the nurses. She wrote," Heartfelt gratitude & respect to every Nurse out there dedicatedly serving to fight this pandemic. Thank you for being you! #InternationalNursesDay." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a touching video dedicated featuring the nurses helping people amid the harsh conditions that read 'Nursing is a work of heart. Along with the video, he tweeted, "On #InternationalNursesDay, we take this opportunity to thank all the #nurses for their selfless service in this crisis situation. #IndiaFightsCorona #NursesDay #InternationalNursesDay2020."

Singer Adnan Sami shared a collage of nurses in the cape just like superheroes on Twitter expressing gratitude to the superheroes that save the lives of millions daily. Along with the picture, he tweeted," Wishing an infinite amount of Love & Respect to all our Nurses for the tremendous work they are doing for us. We are indebted to you beyond words. Thank you for being our extraordinary & relentless warriors with true 'Super Powers'!#Respect." Meanwhile, scores of stars including Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan also extended gratitude to the relentless warriors during the day. (ANI)

