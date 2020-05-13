The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 plot revealed, Season 3 renewal, other latest updates

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be released? The second season may not have an official release date, but fans will be happy to know that it has already been renewed. Read further to get the latest updates related to the second season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is not only, Season 3 has also got a green signal. Isn't it amazing? When the world is under lockdown, we hardly can expect any manga or anime series to get further renewal. Show creators have announced that there will also be a third season for this. The renewal of Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series.

The plot for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But according to some sources, the storyline for second season will be based on manga volume 12 of the series. The manga enthusiasts will see more of Naofumi and his gang that comprises of Filo and Raphtalia. Together they will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is expected to have more new characters. The story will continue to revolve around the Japanese youth protagonist, Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront the new enemy in Season 2. The new enemy is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The series has a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. Thus, the renewal of Season 3 before the premiere of Season 2 is not a big surprise.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to premiere anytime in 2020 or at least 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

