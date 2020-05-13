Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 plot revealed, Season 3 renewal, other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:52 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 plot revealed, Season 3 renewal, other latest updates
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be released? The second season may not have an official release date, but fans will be happy to know that it has already been renewed. Read further to get the latest updates related to the second season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is not only, Season 3 has also got a green signal. Isn't it amazing? When the world is under lockdown, we hardly can expect any manga or anime series to get further renewal. Show creators have announced that there will also be a third season for this. The renewal of Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series.

The plot for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But according to some sources, the storyline for second season will be based on manga volume 12 of the series. The manga enthusiasts will see more of Naofumi and his gang that comprises of Filo and Raphtalia. Together they will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is expected to have more new characters. The story will continue to revolve around the Japanese youth protagonist, Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront the new enemy in Season 2. The new enemy is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The series has a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. Thus, the renewal of Season 3 before the premiere of Season 2 is not a big surprise.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to premiere anytime in 2020 or at least 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can't defeat Garou with a single punch

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 tumbles on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

The SP 500 dropped 2 on Tuesday as investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S. infectious disease expert that premature moves to reopen the nations economy could lead to novel coronavirus outbreaks and set back economic rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020