One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:45 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is definitely a highly anticipated superhero web manga. The reason is Season 2 gained huge success worldwide. Now the anime lovers are passionately waiting for the third season to premiere.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out by the end of 2020. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has affected the entertainment industry worst ever in the history. The financial loss is unfathomable. As sign of recovery seems far away, it's better for fans to give up the hope of getting third season in 2020.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

The anime enthusiasts may get to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The next season may be tempted to work some additional filler segments to give the anime series' protagonist Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited. However, good news is that the third season will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some wonderful fights. The scenes of Garou moving into this association of critters will be quite interesting. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

On the other hand, the plot is expected to center around the life of Saitama. Albeit he will be seen defeating his opponents with one punch, his fight with Garou will be quite different. Saitama will not be able to defeat Garou with a single punch. Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

