Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pattinson keen to boost star power with 'Tenet', 'Batman' after working in indie films

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:19 IST
Pattinson keen to boost star power with 'Tenet', 'Batman' after working in indie films

Robert Pattinson says his decision to do two back-to-back blockbusters in "Tenet" and "Batman" had to do with bringing commercial viability back to his career after doing a series of independent movies. Pattinson, who played a small role in "Harry Potter" movies before rising to fame with "Twilight" series, has always worked with the directors of his choice but largely in indie space.

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" will be his first major studio film after 2012 and it is to be followed by Matt Reeves' 2021 comic book tentpole "The Batman" . “I started the beginning of last year with no job. And I was calling my agent and just being like — I had gotten good reviews in stuff — and I was like, ‘What the f***? I thought this was a pretty good year, and I’m f***ing starting the year like I’ve just done a pile of trash'," Pattinson told GQ in an interview. The actor said his agent told him that he did not get any major movies because everyone thought he was not interested in them.

Pattinson, 34, said not many people back an actor in the industry without commercial viability. "It's just something which you (can) kind of rely on a little bit more," Pattinson said about his decision to return to studio films. "The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the (indie) movies I was doing, no one sees them. And so it’s kind of this frightening thing, because I don’t know how viable this is for a career... I don’t know how many people there actually are in the industry who are willing to back you without any commercial viability whatsoever," he said..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over $10 million COVID-relief fraud

An Indian-origin engineer in the US has been charged with fraudulently seeking more than USD 10 million in loans under a coronavirus relief program set up to help small businesses. Shashank Rai, 30, allegedly sought millions of dollars in f...

Countries reimposing lockdowns after rise in COVID-19 infections

As the number of COVID-19 cases crosses 4 million worldwide, some countries are exploring ways to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus while the others that had already done so are re-imposing restrictions after a...

Mark Duplass to adapt David Grossman's novel 'A Horse Walks Into a Bar'

Actor-director Mark Duplass is set to adapt David Grossmans acclaimed novel A Horse Walks Into a Bar. The movie is set in Israel and revolves around a controversial comedian, who invites an old friend, a retired judge, to watch him perfor...

UK's Persimmon reopens sales offices, keeps Scotland shut

British housebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday it had 65 of construction workers back up and running and was reopening sales offices on May 15 with social-distancing restrictions, although all of its sites in Scotland will remain closed.Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020