HBO Max to adapt Stephen King's novella 'Throttle'

WarnerMedia's streaming service HBO Max has acquired the rights to Stephen King and son Joe Hill's novella "Throttle" for a feature adaptation. Warner, in the past, has adopted several of King's books into movies, most famous ones being Stanley Kubrick's cult classic "The Shining" , "Carrie", "It" and "Doctor Sleep".

The adaptation will be scripted by Leigh Dana Jackson while David S. Goyer is set to produce alongside Keith Levine through their Phantom Four banner, reported Deadline. Originally published in 2009, the story centers on a father and son who lead a biker gang that is terrorized by a big rig truck driver on an isolated stretch of the American desert. The novella was published in a limited edition anthology "He Is Legend" honoring Richard Matheson, whose short story "Duel" , inspired the book.