Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bang Bang Con: K-Pop band BTS announces live-stream concert

In a surprising move for their fans worldwide, South Korean pop band BTS has announced that it will perform a live-stream concert next month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:34 IST
Bang Bang Con: K-Pop band BTS announces live-stream concert
K-Pop band BTS . Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising move for their fans worldwide, South Korean pop band BTS has announced that it will perform a live-stream concert next month. 'Bang Bang Con', the live concert has been scheduled for June 14, at 6 pm Korean time.

The band said that the paid-for concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content. Details will be updated in the coming weeks, reported Variety. Just like many other musicians, and performers, the coronavirus crisis has forced the band to postpone its entire 'Map of the Soul' world tour, which was previously scheduled to take place in April.

The widely lauded boy band put out their latest album --Map of the Soul-- in February and had fans going crazy over it within minutes of its release. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 542 p.m.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the state government has arranged 105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home. 530...

Official says suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan kills 5

A suicide bombing in Afghanistans eastern Paktia province on Thursday that looked to target a military compound but exploded before its destination killed five civilians and wounded at least 29 others, including civilians and military perso...

Maha: 14 persons booked for fleeing COVID-19 containment zone

An offence was registered against 14 persons for allegedly escaping from a COVID-19 containment zone in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when 16 residents of Pundalik Nagar esca...

Trump says he's very disappointed in China-Fox Business Network

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China after the novel coronavirus broke out soon after the two countries agreed on a Phase 1 trade deal.Im very disappointed in China, the Republican president said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020