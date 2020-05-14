Sonakshi Sinha releases fresh lot of PPE Kits donated by her fans
Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is raising funds through donations for providing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare workers, has released the collected safety kits to Sardar Patel Hospital, Pune.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is raising funds through donations for providing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare workers, has released the collected safety kits to Sardar Patel Hospital, Pune. The 32-year-old star took to Twitter to post pictures of the bundles of PPE kits being loaded and thanked her fans for their generous donations.
"All you lovely people!Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top-grade PPE material is leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let'sprotect our frontline medicos together, shall we? Lots of love and thank you," she tweeted. Sinha earlier had posted a video message on Instagram and urged the people to donate generously to help the frontline warriors combating COVID-19. She was seen indicating the shortage of PPE supplies in hospitals.
Besides the 'Dabangg' actor, Vidya Balan is also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers. The 'Kahaani' actor, on May 2 released the first batch of 2,000 safety kits to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital here.
Lately, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also announced that he has contributed 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help the frontline workers and urged the people to help them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother.(ANI)
