Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonakshi Sinha releases fresh lot of PPE Kits donated by her fans

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is raising funds through donations for providing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare workers, has released the collected safety kits to Sardar Patel Hospital, Pune.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST
Sonakshi Sinha releases fresh lot of PPE Kits donated by her fans
Actor Sonakshi Sinha releases fresh lot of PPE Kits donated by her fans (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is raising funds through donations for providing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare workers, has released the collected safety kits to Sardar Patel Hospital, Pune. The 32-year-old star took to Twitter to post pictures of the bundles of PPE kits being loaded and thanked her fans for their generous donations.

"All you lovely people!Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top-grade PPE material is leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let'sprotect our frontline medicos together, shall we? Lots of love and thank you," she tweeted. Sinha earlier had posted a video message on Instagram and urged the people to donate generously to help the frontline warriors combating COVID-19. She was seen indicating the shortage of PPE supplies in hospitals.

Besides the 'Dabangg' actor, Vidya Balan is also raising funds for donating PPE kits to healthcare workers. The 'Kahaani' actor, on May 2 released the first batch of 2,000 safety kits to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital here.

Lately, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also announced that he has contributed 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to help the frontline workers and urged the people to help them to make their fight against COVID-19 smoother.(ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

First coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh refugee camps

Two Rohingya have become the first to test positive for coronavirus from the vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that house almost a million people, officials said Thursday. Health experts have been warning for some time that the virus could r...

12 universities get E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation certification from QS

Twelve universities in the country were on Thursday awarded the E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation E-LEAD certification by QS IAUGE, a renowned global college and varsity rating initiative. The universities that have been award...

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitments from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020