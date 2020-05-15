'Children of Men' scribe to adapt 'What Happened That Night' into film

Screenwriter David Arata will work on the feature adaptation of Deanna Cameron’s "What Happened That Night" . Arata is best known for Tony Scott's "Spy Game" and co-writing the screenplay of Alfonso Cuaron-directed "Children of Men" .

The project hails from digital story-telling app Wattpad's new Development Fund that enables the digital startup to finance early development for select TV and film projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cameron's book is about a woman named Clara. After Ciara's boyfriend is murdered by her sister, she lands in a desperate race to absolve her sister’s name and discover the true killer.

Wattpad has also roped in writer Angela LaManna to adapt author T.L. Bodine's "The Hound" into a film. The story follows an antique store owner who brings home a Victorian taxidermy hound from auction, only to unleash dark forces on her wife and son.

The two projects will be produced by Levitz, Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Ramey..