Bruce Willis channels 'Armageddon' avatar sporting costume from the film amid pandemic
American actor Bruce Willis is trying to have a bit of fun amid the coronavirus pandemic, and his daughter is making sure fans are aware of it.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:11 IST
American actor Bruce Willis is trying to have a bit of fun amid the coronavirus pandemic, and his daughter is making sure fans are aware of it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 65-year-old actor's daughter Rumer Willis on Thursday put out a picture on Instagram featuring Bruce in a mask and orange flight suit. Rumer said it is the very same one he wore in 1998 sci-fi film 'Armageddon' directed by Michael Bay.
Along with the picture she wrote, "He said this is 'His saving the [world] outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnledgend." 'Armageddon' had an all-star cast featuring the likes of Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan and Steve Buscemi among others.
In the flick, Bruce essayed the role of Harry Stamper, a deep-sea oil driller recruited by NASA to destroy an asteroid heading for earth. Since the 'Die Hard' star has no social media presence, his daughter has taken it upon herself to show the goofier side of her father. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin girl gets honour of naming NASA's first Mars helicopter
BRIEF-NASA Says Selects Blue Origin, Dynetics, SpaceX To Develop Human Landers For Artemis Moon Missions
NASA picks three companies to develop human landers for Artemis moon missions
Science News Roundup: Firms land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander; A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million and more
NASA's Perseverance Rover to look at Mars through advanced pairs of 'Eyes'