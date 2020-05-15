Madhuri Dixit receives heartwarming birthday wishes from Shilpa, Ayushmann and Riteish

Left Menu
As evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit rings in her 53rd birthday on Friday, the actor received heartwarming wishes from co-actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ritesh Deshmukh on the special occasion.

Madhuri Dixit Nene(Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit rings in her 53rd birthday on Friday, the actor received heartwarming wishes from co-actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ritesh Deshmukh on the special occasion. The 'Bala' star shared a throwback video on Twitter where Khurrana is seen singing a special song for Dixit while the birthday girl was also seen rejoicing the lyrics dedicated to her. He captioned the video as, "#HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit ma'am.@MadhuriDixit."

While Shilpa Shetty Kundra conveyed her wishes to the birthday girl on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Madhuri Dixit Nene. May today and every day be filled with moments that keep that killer smile intact for years to come," along with a picture with the star. Recalling a moment of fun and dancing with the birthday girl, Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter shared an adorable picture with the 'Kalank' star where the two are seen shaking a leg while syncing their steps with each other.

Riteish in the caption wished his favourite actor, writing, "Happy Birthday my favouritest @MadhuriDixit Ji..." quipping "..keep smiling- Dhak Dhak hota hai." Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha among many others sent in their birthday wishes to the Dhak Dhak girl on the special occasion. (ANI)

