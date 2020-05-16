IPRS announces additional relief fund to 3500 members

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:13 IST
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has announced the release of an additional tranche of emergency relief fund for its members facing financial crisis during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The fund will support around 3500 writers and composers in the music fraternity, across the country, whose livelihoods have been deeply impacted by COVID-19, a press release issued by IPRS said. Soon after the lockdown was announced to combat COVID-19 situation in the country on March 24, IPRS, a copyright society mandated by the government of India, as a custodian of its creator members, had declared an emergency relief package.

"When the lock down was announced IPRS (Indian performing rights society) had funded more than 3000 members who are not in a comfortable position by putting money directly in their accounts since the lock down has continued IPRS is again funding those 30000 composers/ writers," veteran lyricist-writer and chairman of IPRS, Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter. In a statement, Akhtar said IPRS was established with the objective of helping the creative music fraternity grow and flourish and now the community is in dire need because of these unprecedented times. "Our initial financial assistance package in April 2020 brought much needed relief to the community and we hope the additional money that is being released now will help again to provide necessary respite at this moment," he added. Akhtar urged everyone to come forward and help others in this time of distress.

Renowned lyricist and director of IPRS, Sameer Anjaan said he is glad that the organisation has taken this initiative to support the members and help those who have been deeply impacted..

