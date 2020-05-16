Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Updated: 16-05-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:21 IST
The story in One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

If you're an anime enthusiast, you must be waiting for the updates on One Punch Man Season 3. The success of previous two seasons not only created huge demands among fans, but it also paved the way for the creation of one more season. Read further to get some updates on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 currently is not having an official release date. Still, many fans expect it by the end of 2020. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 in Japan has stopped almost all manga series' production development. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill.

The story in One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

One Punch Man Season 3 will portray a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and the anime enthusiasts will be highly glad to see some fantastic fights in the upcoming season. Garou will be seen moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Albeit Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

The third season will be more interesting than the previous seasons. But we are yet to know whether Season 4 will be made or Season 3 will mark an end to the series. Based on the current global health condition, we can't expect any major confirmations from the members who are actively associated with the formation of Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 may be released anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

