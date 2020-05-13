Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 980: Luffy to lose his patience & start fighting, Kanjuro’s change in heart

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:24 IST
One Piece Chapter 980: Luffy to lose his patience & start fighting, Kanjuro's change in heart
The imminent One Piece Chapter 980 will show Luffy creating trouble. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece is still being released every two weeks due to Covid-19 pandemic. One Piece Chapter 980 is expected to be released on May 24. Read further to know more in details.

After the release of One Piece Chapter 980, it will again go for a week break. One Piece Chapter 981 will be out again after 14 days.

One Piece Chapter 980 will see the Flying Six fighting against Calamities. Kaido is showing off his strength against Big Mom to boost their alliance. We expect Kaido's son Yamato to find Luffy and others on the island. He will help them in the raid on Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter 980 will show many surprising things. One of those is Kanjuro's change in heart. He will save Momonosuke after recalling his loyalty to Oden. Luffy will be seen losing his patience by hiding himself in disguise. He will again show his braveness and start fighting the enemies. The forces led by Kin'emon entering from the east, Denjiro attacking from the south, and Law with the Akazaya samurai moving from underwater may use it as a diversion.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 980 will show Luffy creating trouble. A new member of the crew, Jinbe trusted him when he said he would go after Kidd to guide them. But Usopp, Chopper, Sanji, and Nami protested saying, "That's only going to make things worse!" Even in the imminent chapter, Straw Hats will be involved or commence trouble in another way.

One Piece production and the Japanese manga artist, Eiichiro Oda are taking additional time due to coronavirus pandemic in Japan and other parts of the world. The outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the entertainment industry bringing the filming production to a standstill. One Piece Chapter 980 is expected to be out on Sunday, May 24. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

