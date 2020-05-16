Deepika Padukone remembers her early meeting with Aamir Khan

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday remembered one of her early meetings with megastar Aamir Khan. Padukone took to Instagram to share the picture in which she is seen sitting with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, superstar Aamir Khan and two of her relatives.

Sharing the details behind the picture, the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am." "He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask... #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan," her caption further read.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor has been posting many such throwback pictures for her fans ever since the lockdown has been imposed. (ANI)