Turkey says Israel's Rafah operation is another war crime
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:06 IST
The Israeli operation in Gaza's Rafah city a day after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal marks another war crime by Israel, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday.
"By carrying out a ground attack on Rafah, just a day after Hamas approved Qatar and Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire deal, Israel has added another to the war crimes it has committed in Palestinian territories since October 7," Yilmaz said on social media platform X. Ankara would continue working for the Israeli leadership to be legally punished, he added.
