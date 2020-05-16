Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' to get theatrical release in July

As the lockdown restrictions are being lifted partially in some parts of the country, Hollywood veteran actor Russell Crowe's upcoming thriller 'Unhinged' is set to hit the American theatres in July.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:18 IST
Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' to get theatrical release in July
Veteran actor Russell Crowe . Image Credit: ANI

As the lockdown restrictions are being lifted partially in some parts of the country, Hollywood veteran actor Russell Crowe's upcoming thriller 'Unhinged' is set to hit the American theatres in July. The indie production/distribution company -- Solstice Studios -- gave the green signal for the theatrical release to test the movie theatre marketplace after the coronavirus crisis has forced to keep the doors shut for a while.

The movie was previously scheduled to hit the big screens on September 4, but now the dates have been brought forward to July 1, making the thriller likely to be the first movie to be released during the outbreak of coronavirus. "When we greenlit this film, I probably figured that July 4th weekend and Christmas would be the two least likely slots," Deadline quoted Solstice chairman/CEO Mark Gill as saying.

"We were sitting on September 4 and then COVID-19 happened, and 'A Quiet Place 2' moved out of its original slot and landed on our date. When you are in a speedboat and a giant ship is coming at you, you better move out of the way," Gill further said. He added: "We looked at the rest of the year, fall/winter and spring 2021. The release schedule was already crowded, and when you add all the films that have been delayed, it made it think that maybe we go sooner."

Filmmaker Derrick Borte, who directed 'American Thriller', has directed the psychological thriller and has been scripted by Carl Ellsworth. Lisa Ellzey who has made films like 'Warrior', 'Kingdom of Heaven' has produced the road-rage thriller.

'Unhinged' takes an ordinary incident and takes it to its most horrifying outcome. It tells the story of a mother who depends on the wrong guy at the wrong time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

With 48 more testing positive for COVID-19, the total cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,355 while one died due to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 49, even as the state government was gearing up to run free buses for migrant wo...

Maha lockdown: HC allows vehicle for Matheran essential items

The Bombay High Court on Saturday accepted a decision taken by a committee set up by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests permitting a goods tempo to ferry food and other essential items to Matheran hill station, some 80 kilometres...

9-member family reach home at Mahboa from Delhi on tricycle cart

Amid agonizing tales of 24 migrant workers getting killed and 36 injured in a road accident near Auraiya on Saturday, the safe return of a nine-member family on a tricycle cart from Delhi to Mahoba near here has brought some solace. Ramchar...

Qatar coronavirus infections top 30,000 - Reuters tally

Qatars number of novel coronavirus infections topped 30,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally based on official figures.The health ministry reported 1,547 new cases on Saturday, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency. That too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020