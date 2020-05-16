Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Attack on Titan Season 4 is always a highly anticipated anime series of 2020. The Season 3 consisted of 22 episodes and dropped its finale on June 30, 2019. Read further to get the latest updates on the anime series.

The demand for Attack on Titan Season 4 highly augmented as the previous season was highly liked by the anime enthusiasts. This compelled the production company to release a trailer where the launch period was displayed. Attack on Titan Season 4, as mentioned in the 2019-teaser, will be premiered in fall 2020.

But the outbreak of coronavirus across the world has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects had either been halted or postponed as the consequence of global lockdown. Thus, fans need to have patience and wait for some extra time for the fourth season to premiere.

Unfortunately, the anime aficionados are disappointed to learn that Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to end the anime series. The showrunners are totally silent on the plot. The fourth season will see some new characters, which will make the series' ending beautifully.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Fans will see Marley returning to the last season. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny, Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott, Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenberg to name a few.

The main characters, Eren Yeager, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, and the rest of the Survey Corp found out that they are not the last humans to exist. They come from a race called Subjects of Ymir. The Subjects of Ymir are born with the ability to transform into titans.

The release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be released during the ending phase of 2020. The last season could also be divided into two blocks. However, unlike the previous season, it is divided into two blocks of 12 episodes each and not 12 and 10 episodes respectively.

