Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Japanese manga series and its demand highly augmented with the massive success of Season 2. But the crew and other staff of Mob Psycho 100 are silent on its development. Read further to get the latest updates on the manga series.

The demand for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is reasonable not only for Season 2's success. Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Nick Creamer praised the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is supposed to release in Japan in the year 2021. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April next year. But the outbreak of Covid-19 has severely affected the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Thus, the release may be pushed back further as the world's health condition is still not good.

There has been no official discussion on the cast for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. However, we expect the comeback of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka. In addition, Shou Suzuki, Ritsu Kageyama to name a few. A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join the series. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 deals with Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic. Mob wants to live a normal life just like those around him, but a barrage of trouble keeps coming after him. With his suppressed emotions growing inside Mob little by little, his power threatens to break through its limits as he eventually encounters other Espers like the Claws.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.

