Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karan Johar's munchkin Yash suggests 'unique way' of cutting hair

Filmmaker Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash suggested his father a unique way of cutting hair - by taking medicines -- in the latest edition of 'Lockdown with the Johars'.

ANI | Maharashtra (Mumbai) | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:04 IST
Karan Johar's munchkin Yash suggests 'unique way' of cutting hair
Yash and Roohi Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash suggested his father a unique way of cutting hair - by taking medicines -- in the latest edition of 'Lockdown with the Johars'. The 47-year-old filmmaker put out an adorable video on Instagram where Karan asks Yash if he thinks he needs a haircut.

To which the toddler innocently replies, "I just cut my hair." Karan then repeats and asks, "But dadda's hair is also very long, even your hair is very long...how do we cut our hair? When will we cut?"

The toddler shows a bottle of medicine, and innocently says, "With Medicine!" The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director can be heard laughing, as he says "But, how will the medicine cut my hair?"

"Cut, Cut, Cut, Cut," the little one responds, leaving Karan in splits. In the video, Roohi is also seen crawling on a sofa chair as she climbs on it.

The 'Student of the Year' director wrote along in the caption, "My son has suggested a unique way of cutting hair! Please don't try this at home! #lockdownwiththejohars." The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh views within an hour of being posted.

Meanwhile, scores of celebrity followers chimed in to leave their comments. Deepika Padukone couldn't ignore Roohi who left her in splits with her lurking in the backdrop. She commented, "please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar" with 3 laughing with teary eyes emoji.While Apoorva Mehta wrote, "Too cute." With two hugging emojis. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities.

Lately, Karan had shared another glimpse from 'Lockdown with the Johars' in which the filmmaker had a fun quiz with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

General Atlantic pics 1.34 pc stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 cr

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday. The investment in Jio Platforms will be GAs largest...

143 Afghan nationals flown back from Pune in special flight

Over 140 Afghan nationals, stranded in Pune due the lockdown, were flown back to Kabul in a special flight on Sunday, an official said. The flight took off from the Pune airport in the afternoon, the official said.A special flight of KAM Ai...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1715 hours NATION DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD-FM-ECO PACKAGE Eco stimulus Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs, suspend new bankruptcy filings New Delhi The Centre on Sunday announced plans to privatise PSUs ...

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL60 UP-LD LOCKDOWN-TRUCKS 3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP Muzaffarnagar Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020