Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:34 IST
The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates
The Kissing Booth 2 will also be based on a novel with the same name (The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance) by Beth Reekles. Image Credit: Facebook / The Kissing Booth 2

There is no official announcement on The Kissing Booth 2's release date but fans are unable to hold their patience to know more about it. Although Netflix has declared its sequel, still it may take some extra time to come out. Read further to know more in details.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of The Kissing Booth 2. Thanks to the online streaming service for posting a kind of alarming post on Instagram in spring 2020. The first film received positive responses from Netflix viewers across the world. Thus, fans have high expectations from the series creators that they will surely work on it anytime.

The Kissing Booth 2 will also be based on a novel with the same name (The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance) by Beth Reekles. The production of the second movie may take some more time as the world is severely battling against the Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has brought the overall entertainment industry to a standstill and almost all the television and movie projects have been postponed or stopped.

Jacob Elordi, the renowned Australian actor will return in The Kissing Booth 2 to play the role of Noah Flynn. Other actors will be seen such as Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans, Tyler Chaney as Stunts to name a few.

Although The Kissing Booth received negativity and critics, it became a huge hit on Netflix and the viewers are passionately waiting to watch its continuation. The majority of viewers are addicted to the love story of Elle and Noah.

Netflix recently shared the synopsis for The Kissing Booth 2. It says – Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

The Kissing Booth 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

Also Read: Pinocchio movie on screen after 81 years, plot revealed, what director says on it

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

I was first attracted to Hathiram's character: Neeraj Kabi on 'Paatal Lok'

Before actor Neeraj Kabi took on the role of a media tycoon who escapes assassination in his latest project Paatal Lok, he was eyeing the part of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary after he read about the fascinating journey the character goes th...

Priority of lockdown regulations remains saving lives: Ramaphosa

As government remains inundated by pending litigation challenging certain provisions of the Disaster Management Act, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the priority of the lockdown regulations remains that of saving lives.In his ...

Britain, U.S. hopeful trade talks can proceed at pace - London

Britain and the United States are hopeful that negotiations for a trade agreement can proceed at an accelerated pace, Britains department for trade said on Monday in an update on the talks after the first round concluded last week.Both side...

Jewish extremist convicted in arson that killed Arab toddler

An Israeli district court on Monday convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents, a case that had sent shock waves through Israel and helped fuel months of Israeli-Palestini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020