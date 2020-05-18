The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

There is no official announcement on The Kissing Booth 2's release date but fans are unable to hold their patience to know more about it. Although Netflix has declared its sequel, still it may take some extra time to come out. Read further to know more in details.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of The Kissing Booth 2. Thanks to the online streaming service for posting a kind of alarming post on Instagram in spring 2020. The first film received positive responses from Netflix viewers across the world. Thus, fans have high expectations from the series creators that they will surely work on it anytime.

The Kissing Booth 2 will also be based on a novel with the same name (The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance) by Beth Reekles. The production of the second movie may take some more time as the world is severely battling against the Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has brought the overall entertainment industry to a standstill and almost all the television and movie projects have been postponed or stopped.

Jacob Elordi, the renowned Australian actor will return in The Kissing Booth 2 to play the role of Noah Flynn. Other actors will be seen such as Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Morné Visser as Mr Flynn, Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Carson White as Brad Evans, Tyler Chaney as Stunts to name a few.

Although The Kissing Booth received negativity and critics, it became a huge hit on Netflix and the viewers are passionately waiting to watch its continuation. The majority of viewers are addicted to the love story of Elle and Noah.

Netflix recently shared the synopsis for The Kissing Booth 2. It says – Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

The Kissing Booth 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

