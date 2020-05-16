Pinocchio movie on screen after 81 years, plot revealed, what director says on it

History repeats itself! This adage beautifully goes with Pinocchio.

Many may not know that Pinocchio is a 1940 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Productions. Pinocchio is coming back on screens after 81 years. Read further to get more updates on it.

Pinocchio is planned for a 2021 release. Produced by The Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine in co-production with Necropia Entertainment, the film will have the cast like Ewan McGregor as Pinocchio, Ron Perlman as Mangiafuoco, Tilda Swinton as The Fairy with Turquoise Hair, David Bradley as Mister Geppetto to name a few. Inglourious Basterds actor Christoph Waltz will also lend voice in the movie but his character is yet to be revealed.

The executive producer of Kung Fu Panda 3, Guillermo del Toro is directing Pinocchio. He announced that his project Pinocchio was in development in 2008. On February 17, 2011, it was announced that Gris Grimly and Mark Gustafson would co-direct a stop motion animated Pinocchio movie written by Guillermo del Toro and Matthew Robbins based by Grimly's designs, with del Toro producing along with The Jim Henson Company and Pathé. Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Waits and Christopher Walken were previously considered for Pinocchio movie.

On May 17, 2012, Guillermo del Toro took over for Grimly. On July 30, 2012, it was announced that the film would be produced and animated by ShadowMachine. On January 23, 2017, Patrick McHale was announced to co-write the script with del Toro. On August 31, 2017, del Toro told IndieWire that the movie needs a budget increase of USD 35 million more dollars or it would be cancelled, and on October 22, 2018, Netflix acquired the film.

Filming on the Pinocchio movie started in Guadalajara, Mexico and Portland, Oregon on January 31, 2020 and was planned to take five months. But the outbreak of coronavirus has stopped almost all the projects and brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill.

The plot for Pinocchio movie is yet to be revealed. However, the plot is said to be 'a dark, twisted retelling of the famous Carlo Collodi fairytale about a wooden puppet who comes to life and dreams of becoming a real boy takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy. When Pinocchio comes to life, he turns out not to be a nice boy, causing mischief and playing mean tricks. He eventually learns a few lessons.'

Toro even told earlier on Pinocchio movie, "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world; I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember."

Pinocchio movie will be released anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series, movies and animated films.

