Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Seacrest is fine, says his rep after rumours about his health

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:01 IST
Ryan Seacrest is fine, says his rep after rumours about his health
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / ryanseacrest

Popular TV host Ryan Seacrest has denied the rumours that he suffered a stroke during the finale of "American Idol" season 18. Speculations about his health started after his fans noted on social media that during the finale, Seacrest appeared to briefly slur his words and struggled to read off the script. The host looked visibly disheveled and at one moment, his right eye appeared larger than the other.

However, his representative told People magazine that Seacrest, 45, is fine. "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," the spokesperson said in a statement to People magazine.

His representative also spoke about the producer's absence from the show "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on Monday morning. "Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off," the spokesperson added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally on vaccine hopes, oil retreats after early gains

Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday as more countries emerged from their economic lockdowns and a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine cheered sentiment, although oil shed some of its early moves higher. The rally follow...

India provides USD 2 mn aid to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees

India has given USD 2 million in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency working for the welfare of Palestinian refugees in support of its core programs and services, including education and health, amidst the coronavirus crisis. ...

Australia's coronavirus death toll reaches 100

Australias death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 100 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, a fatality rate much lower than in North America and Europe despite its earlier exposure to the outbreak. The 100th fata...

BJ Novak to write, executive produce multi-cam comedy for HBO Max

The Office alum BJ Novak is set to work on a multi-camera comedy series from HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor will write and executive produce the series, titled Young People, which received a multi-scri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020