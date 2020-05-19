Ryan Seacrest is fine, says his rep after rumours about his health

Popular TV host Ryan Seacrest has denied the rumours that he suffered a stroke during the finale of "American Idol" season 18. Speculations about his health started after his fans noted on social media that during the finale, Seacrest appeared to briefly slur his words and struggled to read off the script. The host looked visibly disheveled and at one moment, his right eye appeared larger than the other.

However, his representative told People magazine that Seacrest, 45, is fine. "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," the spokesperson said in a statement to People magazine.

His representative also spoke about the producer's absence from the show "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on Monday morning. "Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off," the spokesperson added.