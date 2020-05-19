Jodie Comer being eyed for 'Mad Max' Furiosa movie

"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer may board the "Mad Max: Fury Road" spin-off, a stand-alone on Furiosa. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director George Miller is eyeing the Golden Globe winner to play the younger version of Charlize Theron's character, Furiosa in the spin-off to the 2015 film.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Miller said, for the new movie he considered de-ageing Theron for a while but abandoned the idea later. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman', I think there's still an uncanny valley," the Australian director had said.

There were also rumours that Miller was meeting young actors such as Anya Taylor-Joy to take over the part of Furiosa. The director developed the script for "Furiosa" while making the "Fury Road" to help Theron get into character.

Miller is planning to film the Furiosa movie after he finishes production on his next, "Three Thousand Years of Longing" , starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton..