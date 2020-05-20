Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to be big & see new faces, what latest we know

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are excited to know what interesting they can see. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 5 had an approval rating of 99 percent based on 40 reviews, with an average rating of 8.89/10. On Metacritic, the season has a score of 92 out of 100 based on 16 critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'.

Unfortunately, Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark an end to the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series. It's true that fans are disappointed as Season 6 is going to be the last one, but they are excited to know that it is going to be a highly exciting show and a memorable one.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is likely to be out not before 2021. It is expected by next year's summer. But as the global health condition is dwindling, the making of Season 6 is currently stopped until further notice. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill.

Aaron Paul recently got Live on Instagram for his fans that he was joined by the famous Bryan Cranston. One fan asked them during the Live show about appearing the next season of the show. They responded to that with a 'yes' and they said that they want to do such a remarkable show and that too the finale of the show.

Brandon Cranston and Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad expressed their desire to be part of Better Call Saul Season 6. The series' co-creator, Peter Gould said to Deadline that the sixth season is going to be big and it's going to be resolved.

We already had seen some characters from Breaking Bad were already part of the earlier seasons. Better Call Saul Season 6 can see Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. Not only more casts from previous seasons will be back, but fans will also be amazed to see some new faces.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Animal Kingdom Season 5 on war for power among the gang members? What we know so far