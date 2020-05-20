Left Menu
Development News Edition

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to be big & see new faces, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:48 IST
Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to be big & see new faces, what latest we know
Brandon Cranston and Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad expressed their desire to be part of Better Call Saul Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are excited to know what interesting they can see. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 5 had an approval rating of 99 percent based on 40 reviews, with an average rating of 8.89/10. On Metacritic, the season has a score of 92 out of 100 based on 16 critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'.

Unfortunately, Better Call Saul Season 6 will mark an end to the Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould-created series. It's true that fans are disappointed as Season 6 is going to be the last one, but they are excited to know that it is going to be a highly exciting show and a memorable one.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is likely to be out not before 2021. It is expected by next year's summer. But as the global health condition is dwindling, the making of Season 6 is currently stopped until further notice. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill.

Aaron Paul recently got Live on Instagram for his fans that he was joined by the famous Bryan Cranston. One fan asked them during the Live show about appearing the next season of the show. They responded to that with a 'yes' and they said that they want to do such a remarkable show and that too the finale of the show.

Brandon Cranston and Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad expressed their desire to be part of Better Call Saul Season 6. The series' co-creator, Peter Gould said to Deadline that the sixth season is going to be big and it's going to be resolved.

We already had seen some characters from Breaking Bad were already part of the earlier seasons. Better Call Saul Season 6 can see Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring. Not only more casts from previous seasons will be back, but fans will also be amazed to see some new faces.

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Animal Kingdom Season 5 on war for power among the gang members? What we know so far

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

James wins Webby Award for ESPN feature

Even with the NBA season on hiatus, LeBron James can still win awards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won a 2020 Webby Award for internet excellence on Tuesday for the ESPN feature Welcome to Bron Bron Land.The awards have been presented ...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. This is an important decision that wi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisoner claimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020