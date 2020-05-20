Animal Kingdom Season 5 on war for power among the gang members? What we know so far

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July last years, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see in the imminent season. The huge success of Season 4 paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 may be officially confirmed, but the release date isn't announced. Earlier fans expected it to arrive in May 2020 based on the release periods of second, third and fourth seasons, but now there is no hope.

We can understand the world health crisis is the major problem behind the delay. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the television and movie projects were stopped or postponed due to global lockdown. The production for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was suspended on March 16, 2020 until further notice due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. Although the plot for Season 5 has been kept under wraps, still fans don't stop predicting on it. Season 5 may show war for power among the gang members.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will have plenty of twists and curveballs. It will feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time.

The upcoming season is expected to consist of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it. The returning of Ellen Barkin as Smurf is possible in the fifth season. Everyone knows that Smurf was shot dead by J (Finn Cole), but she is still not out of the series. Probably, she will be back through flashbacks or as memories.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

