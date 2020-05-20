Marlon Wayans, Neal H. Moritz team up for 'Ride or Die'

Actor Marlon Wayans is teaming up with the 'Fast & Furious' franchise producer Neal H. Moritz for what is dubbed as the first romantic buddy-cop action-comedy, 'Ride or Die.' The 47-year-old actor described the movie as 'Bad Boys' with romance or 'When Harry Met Sally'...with guns.

The actor will not only be the leading man of the flick but has also penned the script along with Rick Alvarez. "Rick and I conceived this as a franchise and collaborating with Neal, who has mastered the art of franchises, makes it a perfect fit," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Wayans' statement.

Meanwhile, Moritz added: "I was lucky enough to get a chance to read this script early ... and I had to jump on it ... rarely do you read scripts with such a great concept and relationship." As cited on the site, the upcoming movie revolves around robbery detective Martin Banks (Wayans), a consummate professional, and narcotics detective and unapologetic butt-kicker Tami Moore.

When these opposites team up to trace a billion-dollar cache of deadly opioids stolen from the vault of a multinational pharmaceutical company that threatens to flood the streets of Chicago, sparks and bullets fly. (ANI)