Marlon Wayans to star in and co-write buddy-cop rom-com 'Ride or Die'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:09 IST
Actor Marlon Wayans is joining forces with producer Neal H Moritz for "Ride or Die", a film touted as the first romantic buddy-cop action-comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wayans has co-written the script with Rick Alvarez.

Moritz will back the film via his banner, Original Film, along with Wayans and Alvarez through their Ugly Baby banner. Wayans, best known for collaborating with his brother Shawn Wayans on comedies like "Scary Movie" films and "White Chicks" , described the film as "Bad Boys" with romance or "When Harry Met Sally..." with guns.

"Rick and I conceived this as a franchise and collaborating with Neal, who has mastered the art of franchises, makes it a perfect fit," Wayans said. The story follows a robbery detective Martin Banks (Wayans), a professional, and narcotics detective and unapologetic Tami Moore. Sparks and bullets fly when these opposites are partnered to track down a billion-dollar cache of deadly opioids stolen from the vault of a multinational pharmaceutical company that threaten to flood the streets of Chicago.

Moritz, known for the "Fast and Furious" film franchise and shows like "Prison Break" , said he was lucky to get a chance to read the script early. "I had to jump on it... rarely do you read scripts with such a great concept and relationship," he added.

