Left Menu
Development News Edition

Survival shows are more relevant than ever: adventurer Ed Stafford

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:25 IST
Survival shows are more relevant than ever: adventurer Ed Stafford

British explorer Ed Stafford believes a common man's everyday struggles, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, is akin to being in a survival television show where one must learn to adapt to overcome the difficulties. Stafford has been part of a number of survival shows such as "Ed Stafford: First Man Out" and "Ed Stafford: Left For Dead" and he can understand what it feels like to live under a lockdown with strict rules that must be followed.

"I think lockdown and dealing with coronavirus is very much like being thrown into a survival show. Suddenly there are new parameters and rules, suddenly you have to adapt to overcome new difficulties. "I think being resourceful, resilient and optimistic are traits that serve me well when I’m racing through remote parts of the world but they are also the things that make you a proactive and a positive person to be locked down with during a pandemic. Its more relevant than ever," Stafford told PTI.

In his brand new documentary "Ed Stafford: Man Woman Child Wild", which premiered on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Plus App on May 11, the adventurer lives off-grid on a remote uninhabited island in Indonesia for one month.  However, this time, he will be joined by his wife Laura Bingham and their 20-month-old son Ran. Stafford said that though having his wife and child with him made things a little bit difficult for him, he still would like to top this experience with another such adventure.

"Sure it was exhausting to stay alert enough in the month away to protect Ran (son), keep him safe, and try and provide for us all, but I’m glad we did it and if there were opportunity in the future, we would love to do a far bigger experiment in more adverse conditions and for much longer so that we could really settle into the new life." Stafford has gone into the wild a number of times for his shows but he believes he always comes back as a better person. "I think if you do the same thing every day then you stagnate. You don’t learn and you don’t expand your horizons. To me, these challenges make me grow as a person - I’m often humbled by not having all the answers to a certain problem and I think its having to think outside of the box and come up with new solutions that is critical to this being an amazing tool for personal growth. "That’s why I’m such an advocate of outdoor organisations like the Scouts as they encourage people to take controlled risks that will allow them to evolve as human beings," he added. Besides "Man Woman Child Wild", the explorer is also back with the second season of his hit survival series "First Man Out", where he goes up against various experts from around the world in a battle to be the ultimate survivor.

Stafford said such a show with strong competitive elements has pushed him to better his skills as a survivalist. "I think if you conduct a survival experiment where you have nowhere to go and no time pressure, is not really realistic. You would want to get out and find help / safety. So there would be time pressure and I think the competitive element assists in making the challenges more like real life escapes from adverse experiences.

"I’ve certainly felt that it has pushed me further to become a better survivalist and person as a result of the stiff competition," he said. The second season of "Ed Stafford: First Man Out" started airing on Discovery, Discovery HD and Discovery Plus App from May 16.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India to add only 5,000 MW solar capacity in 2020, says report

With project timelines getting extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India is expected to add only 5,000 MW of solar capacity in 2020, nearly 32 per cent lower than last year, a report has said. India added 1,080 MW solar capacity in the f...

Luxembourg starts mass COVID-19 testing, aims to cover everyone soon

Luxembourg began mass testing for COVID-19 this week with the goal of covering all of its 600,000 people as soon as possible to stave off a second wave of infections following the easing of lockdown measures.The diagnostic tests are volunta...

Kazakhstan may have to halt Tengiz work over coronavirus spread

Work may have to be halted at the giant Tengiz oilfield if management and local authorities fail to curb the spread of coronavirus cases among workers, Kazakhstans chief sanitary doctor said on Wednesday. There have been 935 cases of COVID-...

Luckin Coffee shares crash on delisting risk

Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc slumped almost 40 to a record low in premarket trade on Wednesday, as they resumed trading after more than a months halt and a day after the Chinese coffee chain said it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.Lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020