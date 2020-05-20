Ranvir Shorey-starrer 'Metro Park' to have 'quarantine' edition

Eros Now original series "Metro Park" is all set to roll out a special "quarantine" edition, wherein actors of the show, including Ranvir Shorey and Omi Vaidya, have shot episodes from home. The new edition of the series, written by Ajayan Venugopalan, will feature five episodes of 3-5 minutes each. The show, which debuted last year, chronicles the story of a fictitious Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, USA. The quarantine special had actors shoot their portions independently at their residence. It also stars Purbi Joshi, Pitobash Tripathy and Vega Tamotia.

"Shooting for 'Metro Park - Quarantine Edition' has been truly exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time because it is entirely shot from home by the cast, which is turning into the new normal in the times of COVID-19. "I'm hopeful that fans will enjoy watching these specials especially made for them," Ranvir said in a statement.

Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group, said the team is excited to put together the special edition amid difficult times. "We are aiming to deliver exciting and unique content for our viewers world over, which they can binge watch and enjoy during the lockdown," she added.

Directed by Abi Varghese and Venugopalan, "Metro Park - Quarantine Edition" will stream from May 23..