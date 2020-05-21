Issa Lopez to direct Blumhouse's new horror 'Our Lady of Tears'PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:29 IST
Blumhouse has roped in Mexican director Issa Lopez to write and direct its upcoming horror project, "Our Lady of Tears" . The filmmaker is best known for helming 2017's Spanish-language horror fantasy "Tigers Are Not Afraid".
According to Variety, the new movie is based on the article "The Haunting of Girlstown" by Daniel Hernandez that was recently published on Vox and in Epic magazine. The article focuses on a mass hysteria epidemic with supernatural roots, that in 2007 spread through Villa de las Ninas, an all girls, Catholic boarding school in the outskirts of Mexico City. The school recruited and isolated socially neglected girls coming from families living in extreme poverty and in remote areas of Mexico.
"Our Lady of Tears" will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Epic Media..
