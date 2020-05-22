IMPPA request members to clear dues of employees, workers, technicians, artists amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has issued an official statement, requesting its members to clear dues of employees, workers, technicians and artists to support them financially amid the COVID-19 crisis. The move to stop all entertainment format shoots, due to the outbreak, have put many helping hands of the industry in difficult condition. whose monetary relief was dependable on the show runnings.

"We are aware that our members are also having liquidity crunch and are facing difficulties but on the humanitarian ground, we request all our members who have taken work from any of their employees, workers, artists and technicians for any of their productions to clear their dues as much as possible as they are more vulnerable in these trying times and to ensure that they get enough money to fulfill their daily need," read the official statement. "All members are requested to do the needful and pay the dues of their employees, workers, artists and technicians as soon as possible to enable them to survive with dignity in these difficult times," it said.

The entertainment industry has been completely shut down in view of the COVID-19 outbreak since March 19. (ANI)