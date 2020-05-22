Marc Guggenheim to pen female superhero film 'Jackpot' for Sony

Sony is developing a new movie for its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) with "Arrow" co-creator Marc Guggenheim. The writer is penning a feature film based on the character Jackpot, who is a crime-fighting mom as per the Marvel Comics, reported Deadline.

She is a superhero with exceptional strength, and her history in the comics is a complicated one. The first incarnation was Sara Ehret, a scientist, who, while pregnant, is doing gene therapy research and is exposed to "Lot 777", a virus that rewrote the DNA in her cells. Her baby is born healthy but she realizes in addition to being a new mom she has superhuman strength after she is forced to save her family. Eventually, she gets tired of the crime-fighting burden and hands the suit to Alana Jobson, an ambitious pal who takes over the character but must ingest a Mutant Growth Hormone to live up to Jackpot's superhuman abilities. The news of the new project for SPUMC comes a day after it was reported that the studio is developing a women-led superhero film with "Jessica Jones" director SJ Clarkson.

Sony currently has multiple superhero movies lined up for next year. Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius" will release on March 19, 2021, while Tom Hardy's follow-up to his 2018 blockbuster "Venom" will debut on June 25, 2021. Tom Holland's third "Spider-Man" film, which will be jointly produced by Sony and Marvel Studios, will bow out on November 5, 2021.