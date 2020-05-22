Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marc Guggenheim to pen female superhero film 'Jackpot' for Sony

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:32 IST
Marc Guggenheim to pen female superhero film 'Jackpot' for Sony
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SonyPictures)

Sony is developing a new movie for its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) with "Arrow" co-creator Marc Guggenheim. The writer is penning a feature film based on the character Jackpot, who is a crime-fighting mom as per the Marvel Comics, reported Deadline.

She is a superhero with exceptional strength, and her history in the comics is a complicated one. The first incarnation was Sara Ehret, a scientist, who, while pregnant, is doing gene therapy research and is exposed to "Lot 777", a virus that rewrote the DNA in her cells. Her baby is born healthy but she realizes in addition to being a new mom she has superhuman strength after she is forced to save her family. Eventually, she gets tired of the crime-fighting burden and hands the suit to Alana Jobson, an ambitious pal who takes over the character but must ingest a Mutant Growth Hormone to live up to Jackpot's superhuman abilities. The news of the new project for SPUMC comes a day after it was reported that the studio is developing a women-led superhero film with "Jessica Jones" director SJ Clarkson.

Sony currently has multiple superhero movies lined up for next year. Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius" will release on March 19, 2021, while Tom Hardy's follow-up to his 2018 blockbuster "Venom" will debut on June 25, 2021. Tom Holland's third "Spider-Man" film, which will be jointly produced by Sony and Marvel Studios, will bow out on November 5, 2021.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students

Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government and Delhi Police to file their replies on a petition demanding action against cops for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on December 15 last year....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020