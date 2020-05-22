Amitabh, Ayushmann showcase rib-tickling landlord-tenant camaraderie in 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer

Left Menu
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dropped the much-anticipated trailer of upcoming quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dropped the much-anticipated trailer of upcoming quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The 77-year-old star put out the intriguing trailer on Twitter. Set in Lucknow, the trailer features Big B in the avatar of an old landlord (Mirza), who is trying to get his tenant Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana) out of his dilapidated haveli, Fatima Mahal.

The two-minute-forty-one second trailer starts with Mirza stealing bulbs from Bankey's room. What follows is rib-tickling camaraderie between the landlord and the tenant who has been in the haveli for years without an increase in the rent. The landlord wants the tenant either to pay more or leave. But Bankey doesn't budge. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. To evict the tenant from his haveli, the landlord takes the legal route.

In the end, the tenant is seen asking the landlord to adopt him, but the latter shooes him away. Along with the post, Bachchan wrote, "Miliye Mirza se, jinhe apni haveli se beintehaa pyaar hai!" with a winking emoji.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns. The movie will see Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)

