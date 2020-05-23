Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kevin Hart opens up about cancel culture: 'Lose that attitude'

American comedian Kevin Hart spoke out about Internet cancel culture after surviving a campaign on social media that called for the end of his career.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:48 IST
Kevin Hart opens up about cancel culture: 'Lose that attitude'
Kevin Hart. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian Kevin Hart spoke out about Internet cancel culture after surviving a campaign on social media that called for the end of his career. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old comedian faced intense scrutiny and backlash after old homophobic tweets resurfaced online in 2019 just as he was supposed to host the Oscars.

The entertainer stepped down from the gig and didn't formally apologise at the time saying that he had addressed those tweets many times before. Hart later said that he regretted how he handled the controversy. The 'Jumanji' actor opened up further in an interview for O, The Oprah Magazine's Instagram Live.

"You gotta get to a point where you become more realistic. What I mean about being realistic is: Nobody's perfect, nobody's going to be. We're living in a time where we're just expecting perfect, as if people don't slip and fall down the steps, or everybody walks straight all the time," he said. "But you stumble ... it's weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at." Hart further explained, "If babies came out with all the knowledge, then what's the point of going from age one through 21? You get to 21, and there's a celebration of you now being an adult because you spent those years being a kid, doing the things that a kid is supposed to do. So you can't hold me accountable for things that I did as a kid that was childish behaviour, at 21 when I'm now an adult...well from 21 to 31, I was a young adult, so I didn't know what life was going to be like as an adult, so I messed up as a young adult."

Reflecting on his behaviour over the past few years, Hart said he believes people need second chances. "We can't be so persistent with the search to find and destroy. Although some things are warranted and I understand, it's just us as people have got to be smart enough to go ... you know what, whatever has happened, has happened, but people deserve a chance to move on," he said.

"Life isn't over because people say it is, and that's what's been happening as of late. It's like people determine when your end button is pushed, but that's not how it works. We need to lose that attitude and feeling and let people grow. People love to talk shit ... people love to be negative, but guess what? They also love to be positive. But we only talk about the negative," Hart continued. Kevin is currently expecting his second child, a baby girl, with wife Eniko Parrish. They already share a 2-year-old son named Kenzo and Hart also has two kids from a previous marriage: daughter Heaven and son Hendrix. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Migrants returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad who fail to undergo mandatory quarantine will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, as the northeastern state logged over two dozen COVID-1...

ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in MP: Govt

Identity cards of legislators in Madhya Pradesh will now be recognized as the valid e-pass for traveling amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a state government official said on Saturday. The ID card will also be considered as an e-pass in a re...

Indian envoy Gopal Baglay visits Gangaramaya Temple, St Anthony's Church in Colombo

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay visited Gangaramaya Temple and St Anthonys Church in Colombo on Saturday morning to pray to Lord Buddha for the health, peace, and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka and Indi...

VHP delegation meets Haryana CM over 'anti-Hindu activities in Mewat'

A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020