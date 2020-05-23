Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor laud Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle'

As soon as Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made her singing debut from her hope anthem 'Candle', the actor's peers from the industry lauded the song over the social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:15 IST
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor laud Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle'
Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As soon as Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made her singing debut from her hope anthem 'Candle', the actor's peers from the industry lauded the song over the social media. Madhuri's 'Kalank' co-star Alia Bhatt shared the song on Twitter and said that she loved it. She wrote," Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also praised the song and shared it on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "A beautiful message & song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit." Praising the singing skills of the 'Devdas' star, comic actor Jaaved Jaaferi put out hope anthem on Twitter and wrote, "And she does is again! The lady has reinvented herself and kept her talented candle burning for the last 35 years with the same intensity. Dearest [?][?]@MadhuriDixit May the light of your talent keep shining & inspiring #MadhuriDixit #Candle."

Reciprocating the love and response she received, Madhuri shared their tweets on her Twitter handle and thanked them for appreciating her debut single. Earlier in the day, the 'Total Dhamaal' star shared the official music video during the Facebook live session.

The video has additional clips of empty roads, and closed institutions, to indicate the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the world. The song intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times. The music video ends with the actor lighting a candle.

"This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontlines. They are the real heroes today. We need to burn bright like the candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together," read lines towards the end of the video. On her birthday, the timeless beauty Madhuri commemorated the love and wishes she received on her birthday and shared an exclusive preview from hope anthem - 'Candle' to boost positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Queensland government halts work on 2032 Olympics bid to deal with COVIDSenior international Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday he supports a decision by Queenslands state gov...

LG extends greetings on the Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday conveyed heartiest congratulations to people of the Union Territory on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, the Lt Governor urged the people to celebr...

Associate of Punjab minister manufacturing 'spurious' paddy seeds, alleges SAD leader

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday alleged a close associate of a Punjab Cabinet minister was involved in the manufacturing of spurious paddy seeds. Paddy seeds, which were not approved by the Punjab Agricultural University, were being sol...

SSC chairman B R Sharma appointed as head of J-K Public Service Commission

SSC chairman B R Sharma, who had recently asked the government to relieve him from the post within a month of getting two-year extension, has been appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a Personnel Ministry s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020