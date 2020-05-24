Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

Mindhunter Season 3 is currently under discussion and its production could have been started, but the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 across the world compelled the series creator to halt the progress.

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series, mainly since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2020. Netflix announced in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. He is mainly working on a project titled Mank.

"He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap to avoid speculations and rumours. Another major reason for it is the task of renewal is left. If the show returns, then the director David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

David Fincher is currently also focusing on making a new movie for Netflix. He is simultaneously producing Love, Death and Robots, so he has no time to work on Mindhunter Season 3. Fans may be disappointed knowing this, but they shouldn't consider it as a type of series' cancellation. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future," TV Line was informed.

According to Fincher, it would have been unfair if he had put the cast on hold during the time of his involvement with other projects. So, he released them from their contracts so that they can associate themselves with other projects.

Holt McCallany, however, hopes that Mindhunter Season 3 would not only push through but have another two more seasons. We are hopeful that we will get to do the whole five seasons," McCallany said. Holt McCallany played the role of Bill Tench in 19 episodes.

Many fans are wondering the cancellation of Mindhunter Season 3. Let's remind them that the chance of cancellation is very less as both Season 1 and Season 2 earned windfall revenues and all the episodes ran successfully.

The original cast of Holden, Ford, and Carr will return for Season 3. Serial killers Edmund Kemper and Dennis Radar might also return for the third installment. However, this is quite an early time to discuss on this series' plot.

