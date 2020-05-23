Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

Left Menu
Updated: 23-05-2020 12:23 IST
Now fans are worried as Money Heist Season 5 will show Professor’s life in danger. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Fans will be overjoyed to know that Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. Now the Spanish other viewers are passionately waiting for the latest updates related to it.

Money Heist has always been considered as one of the top hit series on Netflix due to its high viewership ratings. According to some sources, Money Heist Season 5 will be released in April 2021.

Netflix has not provided any hints on the release period of Money Heist Season 5, but this can't stop fans from speculating what they can see in the upcoming season. The imminent season will see Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Herrán as Rio, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, and Darko Peric as Helsinki.

The previous seasons of Money Heist had a number of heart-breaking deaths during its time on the screens. The killing of Nairobi was a big shock to the fans. The viewers mainly remember her death as she was set free by Gandia only for him to shoot her dead as she walked away. Fans were also disappointed seeing her death as her character was highly loved by the viewers.

Now fans are worried as Money Heist Season 5 will show Professor's life in danger. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. User grenadinsuit took to Reddit in order to point out how the characters can be sorted into certain categories.

"So, I've found a consistent pattern in characters' deaths and suppose it may work that way. Here're connections between characters: Oslo - Helsinki (Darko Peric) - Nairobi / Moscow - Denver (Jaime Lorente) - Stockholm (Esther Acebo) / Professor - Berlin - Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) - Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) / Rio (Miguel Herrán) - Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). The idea is... I believe there'll be only one alive character in each 'connection' by the end of the series," they wrote.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official trailer. However, fans expect it to be released in April 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the drama television series.

