Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TV to remake Marathi horror film with Nushrat Bharucha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:25 IST
Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TV to remake Marathi horror film with Nushrat Bharucha

Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV on Thursday announced their first film together, "Chhori" with actor Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. The project is the Hindi remake of hit-Marathi horror "Lapachhapi" and Abundantia is developing it through its horror content vertical 'Psych'.

The production house will jointly produce the movie with Crypt, which was founded by Jack Davis and filmaker Eli Roth in 2015 and backed by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. Vishal Furia, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi remake as well. The movie is described as a "genre-breaking take on horror" as it chronicles the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror. In a statment, Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment said he has always believed in supporting progressive and insightful stories.  "I am delighted that we are extending our content philosophy further with the Hindi remake of 'Lapachhapi' in partnership with Crypt TV and Jack Davis. I am confident that our collaboration on this film will allow us to create some irresistibly scary content under our latest vertical 'Psych'," Malhotra said in a statement here.

Jack Davis, co-founder and CEO of Crypt TV, said he is ecstatic to partner with Abundantia Entertainment for the project. "When I first saw it in Mumbai with Vikram, I was blown away and instantly knew it could lead the way in elevating the horror genre in India.  "Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using genre as a way to tell culture changing stories and I found the perfect mix of that and meaningful social issues in 'Lapachhapi'," Davis said. He further said working with an exceptional filmmaker like Vishal Furia is a privilege and key to telling such an important story in the horror genre.  "And to have Nushrat Bharucha playing the lead in the film is a true thrill. She is a world class actor who has such a strong connection with the youth in India and she will be essential to elevating this story and creating social conversation around the film in India and the world," he added.

Nushrat, who has acted in films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchama" series, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Dream Girl" , said she is excited to be a part of "Chhori".  "This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated," she said. She further said she is thrilled to be working with Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV.

"Vikram Malhotra have always backed high-quality, progressive stories and are known to make films with strong female voices – and as an actor, I couldn’t ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling.  "I have enjoyed some of their content thoroughly and in my very first meeting with Jack we connected instantly on how we envisaged this genre and film. I am looking forward to beginning my experience with each one of them," Nushrat said. Work on the script is currently underway with Vishal Kapoor, who wrote the original, as the writer..

