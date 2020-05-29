Arjun joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise COVID-19 relief funds

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is collaborating with international stars Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Nicky Jam and Becky G to raise funds through a live event for those affected by coronavirus globally. The fund-raising event called OHM Live is taking place on Friday, and will be first-of-its-kind multi-platform charity initiative. Arjun said the loss of life and human suffering is unbearable and everyone must step forward to help the needy people affected due to the pandemic.

“As conscious citizens, every one of us have to do our bit to help as many people in need due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has affected everyone globally. "The loss of lives and human suffering is unbearable and devastating. Every one of us living in every corner of the world has understood that we are deeply connected to one another," the actor said in a statement. Arjun said he feels honoured to be part of the charity initiative. "It is an honour for me to be a part of this platform that has so many luminaries, from so many countries, who are joining hands to raise funds to support as many people as possible. "With so many lives affected worldwide, this charity initiative is essentially one that sees humanity stand up to protect humanity.” All proceeds of the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares, and Medecins Sans Frontieres who are supporting the frontline workers.