American singer-songwriter Halsey is apparently studying constitutional law while quarantined.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:56 IST
Halsey says she's studying to take the bar exam
Halsey (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Halsey is apparently studying constitutional law while quarantined. According to Page Six, the 25-year-old included a close-up of a book of constitutional law studies by Erwin Chemerinsky in a recent Instagram update.

"Law is fun but hard," the 'Without Me' singer wrote in the caption to the post, which also included bikini shots, a sunset, and a screencap from 'Avatar.' Replying to a fan who asked about the tome, Halsey responded, "I'm studying to take the bar exam!"

The 'You Should Be Sad' singer could be intent on following the Kim Kardashian route to a law degree, wherein, after passing a 'baby bar' exam, she will be allowed to continue for three more years of study. California, along with three other states, allows this approach -- called "reading the bar" -- of passing the bar. Apprenticing with a lawyer or judge is also an option, so maybe Halsey's next move should be to freshen up the ol' LinkedIn.

When she was 19-years-old, Halsey dropped out of community college when she was Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, and the star has yet to divulge if she bagged the required 60 credits necessary to take the "reading the bar" approach beforehand. But she's hinted at a new direction in her life recently, announcing at the beginning of March that, after 2020, she wouldn't be touring again "for a very long time." (Halsey had a full summer itinerary of shows that is now postponed until 2021.)

The singer revealed this week that she fractured her left ankle while loading dishes at home, only to break two toes on her right foot shortly after. (ANI)

