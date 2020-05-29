Left Menu
IMPPA discusses work resumption in entertainment industry with Maharashtra govt

29-05-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A virtual meeting was held between the stakeholders of the Indian entertainment industry and the Secretary of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee to discuss several necessary steps for the resumption of work in the entertainment industry. Of the many points put forward by Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and other stakeholders was to allow the post-production activities, start necessary health and sanitisation protocols against the spread of coronavirus.

Another important point discussed in the meeting was to work out a proper financial package by the Maharashtra Government to facilitate the functioning of the entertainment sector. The state government must further call the insurance companies to come up with new ideas for designing suitable policies for the members of the entertainment industry to cope with the COVID-19 disease., said IMPPA in a statement.

Several other important points related to the future of the entertainment industry were discussed in the meeting including the provision to allow the entertainment industry to use the premises owned by the State Government free of cost along with the facility of Single Window Permission. The stakeholders of the entertainment industry have requested that the premises in the film city should be provided to the producers and the production houses at very subsidized rates in order to help the industry cope with the losses incurred during the lockdown.

"Until the city regains normalcy, there should be regular intervention and interaction of the Government authorities in the functioning of the Media and Entertainment Industry," read the press release. The SOP's have been submitted to Mukherjee and have been presented to the State Government for further discussion on resumption of work in the media and entertainment industry.

Besides the IMPPA other entertainment associations that were present in the meeting were Producer Guild of India (PGI), Western India Film Producer's Association (WIFPA), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and others. (ANI)

Videos

