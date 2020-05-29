Left Menu
Jimmy Kimmel interviews next-door neighbour Dakota Johnson over their fence

Swapping the late-night format of video chatting, host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed his next-door neighbour and actor Dakota Johnson, live, but at a distance. The two stood in their own yards, separated by a fence.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:32 IST
Swapping the late-night format of video chatting, host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed his next-door neighbour and actor Dakota Johnson, live, but at a distance. The two stood in their own yards, separated by a fence. Kimmel interviewed his celebrity neighbour for the Thursday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' where both remained 12 feet away from each other as a fence separated them.

Following the introduction, 'The High Note' actor appeared from her yard donned in a pink ball gown and held a hose. "I was just about to wet my plants," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Johnson as saying.

Clarifying his new set of interviewing, Kimmel added: "I want to point out we're socially distanced, so we're not setting a bad example with the face masks. We're at least 12 feet apart." During the chat, Kimmel showed that he is a helpful neighbour and offered to give Johnson homemade chicken drumsticks.

He also tried to ask who her favourite neighbour has been over the years, to which the 30-year-old actor quickly responded: "You're the best one." (ANI)

