Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar alerts fans against fake casting calls for 'Filhall 2'

Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday alerted his fans against the fake casting calls for his song 'Filhall 2.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:14 IST
Akshay Kumar alerts fans against fake casting calls for 'Filhall 2'
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday alerted his fans against the fake casting calls for his song 'Filhall 2.' The actor issued an official statement, notified his fans of the fake news, saying that the sequel will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original track.

The 52-year-old star put out the statement on Twitter, declining the rumours for the casting of 'Filhall 2.' The 'Housefull 4' star actor wrote, "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert @NupurSanon@BPraak@AmmyVirk@yourjaani@arvinderkhaira@azeem2112@VarunG0707@_hypepr#desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms."

The statement reads, "For all the Filhall fans out there!! It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made fake news for casting of the song Filhall part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall." "In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of Fihall and we assure you that the story of Filhall continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original Filhall, We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call. Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of Filhall, we, as a team, were very excited to bring to you Filhall part 2 as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with Filhall part 2," the statement further clarifies.

This statement was issued by Desi Melodies, Cape of Good Films and Azeem Dhyani, who are the members of the production team associated with the original song 'Filhall.' The 2019 song 'Filhall' featured Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. The track has been crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak. It has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Locusts in TN local grasshopper species, pose no threat, says govt

As swarms of a locust species attacked banana, rubber and other crops in some districts of Tamil Nadu causing concern among farmers, the state government on Saturday said these were native grasshoppers and not the desert locusts now on the ...

J&K Cong lashes out at BJP-led govt, accuses it of destroying erstwhile state

On the completion of the first year of the Modi governments second term, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of subverting the Constitution by dividing the erstwhile state into two Union territories and...

Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities following the killing of a black man by a white Minneapolis police ...

Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forward areas in two sectors along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said. The intense firing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020