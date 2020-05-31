Deepika shares look test photos with Ranbir to clock seven years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared some never-seen-before pictures of herself and actor Ranbir Kapoor from the look test of their hit romantic comedy, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani"

Deepika reunited with Ranbir after "Bachna Ae Haseeno" for the film, which went on to become a huge blockbuster in 2013. The actor took to Instagram and shared two pictures, quoting the popular dialogue of her character, Naina

"Our very first look test...'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain... Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge'- Naina Talwar #7YearsOfYJHD," she wrote. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was produced by Karan Johar. Johar also took to Twitter and said the film remains relevant even after seven years. "It's been seven whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!" he wrote. In 2015, Deepika and Ranbir would again come together on screen for Imtiaz Ali's "Tamasha".