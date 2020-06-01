Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passes away in Mumbai hospital

In a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital here. Several celebrities took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a tweet expressing her disbelief over the sad demise of the noted composer. "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

Noted playback singer, Sonu Nigam also posted a message on Facebook, along with a photo with the composer duo, expressing his grief at the sudden passing away of the noted composer. Actor Varun Dhawan, also took to Twitter to express his shock at the sudden demise, his tweet read, "Shocked hearing this news Wajid Khan bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music."

Composer, Singer Salim Merchant also took to Twitter and said, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro Wajid Khan you've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un." The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)