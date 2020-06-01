Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are dating

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley is dating actor Sofia Pernas and the two are happy to spend time together amid quarantine. The actors, who worked on TV series “The Young and the Restless,” are trying to know each other better.

"They are newly dating and are enjoying their time together. The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The news comes six months after Hartley filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause. The source added that "Chrishell is upset because they only split at the end of 2019, but she understands they both need to move on." Reports of Hartley and Pernas’ romance started doing the rounds after they were spotted indulging in PDA over the weekend.