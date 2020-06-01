AR Rahman pays tribute to music composer Wajid Khan, says 'Gone too soon'
Music Maestro AR Rahman on Monday paid tribute to music composer Wajid Khan by sharing a monochromatic throwback picture with the late music artist and his brother Sajid Khan.ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:42 IST
Music Maestro AR Rahman on Monday paid tribute to music composer Wajid Khan by sharing a monochromatic throwback picture with the late music artist and his brother Sajid Khan. Taking on Instagram, the 53-year-old singer and music producer posted a picture that featured him with the musical duo -- Sajid and Wajid. In the picture, Rahman is seen seated next to Sajid and Wajid on the sets of a singing reality TV show.
The Oscar-winning music composer captioned the photo, "Gone too soon #RIPWajidKhan #innaillahiwainnaialihirajioon." Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42 on Monday.The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai' recently. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wajid Khan
- AR Rahman
- SajidWajid
- Mumbai
- Salman Khan
ALSO READ
Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies due to coronavirus
Music composer Wajid Khan, one-half of Sajid-Wajid, dies due to coronavirus
Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passes away in Mumbai hospital
Music composer Wajid Khan laid to rest
Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies at 42