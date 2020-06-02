Be righteously angered but be focused: Adele on protests over George Floyd's killing

British singer Adele made a rare post on Instagram to show her solidarity with the protests over the custodial killing of George Floyd in the US. For about a week now, the US has seen widespread protests in angry response to the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Adele joins her industry and Hollywood counterparts who have expressed anger over the incident. In her post on Monday, the singer shared the photograph of Floyd that has been widely circulated on social media.

"George Floyd's murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven't. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. "So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking, and keep learning! It's important we don't get disheartened, hijacked, or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it's about inequality," the 32-year-old singer said. Adele said racism is a problem that is prevalent all over the world.

"Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation, and justice," she concluded her post along with the popular hashtag #blacklivesmatter.